Chargers ready to serve pasta

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Spaghetti is on the menu to raise money for the E.W. Pratt Chargers senior basketball teams Jan. 23.



Both men’s and boy’s teams host the spaghetti supper in the school at 6 p.m., says men’s coach Neil Barry.



A silent auction will also be held and organizers hope for a variety of items to bid on.



“We appreciate donations to the silent auction,” Barry says.



Charger teams are grateful for support from the community.



Both teams are raising funds to cover player and team expenses.



A story in the South Peace News on Jan. 9 referred to a letter distributed by the men’s team. Correctly, the message also covers the women’s team coached by Jenelle Gallivan.



Last fall, the teams earned $3,490 together from Big Lakes County under the roadside cleanup program.



Players cleaned 34.9 km of road on Peavine Road and East Prairie Road.



Charger teams are gearing up for the final stretch of the season with weekend tournaments.



Pratt hosts the High Prairie School Division tournament Feb. 15-16, the Family Day weekend.



Lady Chargers and the men are the defending champions in the tournament that includes teams in the HPSD boundaries.



Tickets for the spaghetti fundraiser are $20 each, Barry says.



For more information or to support the teams, phone the school at [780] 423-3813.