Chargers preparing to host zones

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Top senior high school basketball teams will be in High Prairie on March 10-11 as the E.W. Pratt Chargers host the women’s and men’s 2A Northwest Zones.

Seven teams will compete in the women’s tournament, including La Crete, currently ranked No. 1 in the province, with Glenmary of Peace River No. 5 and host Pratt given honourable mention.

“It will be really competitive basketball for both the women’s and men’s, with some of the top teams in the province,” says women’s coach Janelle Gallivan.

Pratt opens play Friday when the Lady Chargers face Sexsmith at 4:15 p.m.

Other teams include Hillside of Valleyview, Peace High of Peace River, and High Level.

Men’s teams could be just as tough with La Crete ranked No. 9 in the province, with High Level given honourable mention. However, High Level is seeded No. 1, followed by La Crete in No. 2.

Some of the teams are strong contenders and have seen upsets this season.

“High Level beat La Crete in men’s play two weeks ago,” Gallivan says.

Pratt starts the tournament Friday when the Chargers face Peace High at 2:30 p.m.

Other teams in the men’s tournament include Glenmary of Peace River, G.P. Vanier of Donnelly, and Hillside.

Action at both Pratt and Prairie River Junior High School continues Friday and Saturday.

Championship games are scheduled for Saturday night, with the women’s final at 6:45 p.m. followed by the men’s title game at 8:45 p.m.

Winners advance to the provincial championships March 16-18, with the women’s in Three Hills at Prairie Christian Academy and the men’s in Whitecourt at Holy Redeemer High School.