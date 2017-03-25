Chargers lose to top-ranked Bears in bronze medal game

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Exciting senior high school basketball was in High Prairie as the E.W. Pratt Chargers hosted the women’s and men’s 2A Northwest Zone finals March 10-11 on their home court.

On the men’s side, the Chargers finished fifth in the eight-team tournament.

The host team fell in the bronze medal game, 72-64, to the first-seed High Level Bears, who were given honourable mention in the provincial rankings.

Trae Nahachick led the Chargers with 23 points while Brendyn Larson added 13.

Pratt lost in the semifinals 74-60 to the La Crete Lancers, who were seeded No. 2 in the tournament and ranked ninth in the province.

Dustin Chalifoux netted 16 points, Nahachick scored 14 and Michael Ablog added 10 for the Chargers.

Opening the tournament, E.W. Pratt beat the Peace High Nomads of Peace River 80-45.

Ablog led the charge with 27, Nahachick sank 18 and Chalifoux 16.

“We played the top two teams in the tournament and we just feel short,” says head coach Len Larson.

“We had short spurts of good play, but we couldn’t get it for 40 minutes.”

La Crete won the zone title as the Lancers defeated the Glenmary Saints of Peace River 64-44 in the final.

“We had a good season,” Larson says.

“Glenmary was in the final and we beat them twice this season.”

Larson was pleased with the players’ effort.

“We were complemented about our sportsmanship from other coaches and speaks well for our boys.”

One major upset was pulled off as Glenmary edged High Level 58-57 in the semifinal.

La Crete and Glenmary both advanced to the provincial championship tournament last weekend March 16-18.