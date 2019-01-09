Chargers hope to score support

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s basketball team is looking to score funding support from the community.



Local businesses, community organizations and municipal councils received a letter from the team in December.



The Chargers are seeking money to cover an $800 player’s fee, about $10,000 for the team.



“Your support gives these young student-athletes the opportunity to participate in life-changing experiences and feel more connected to school,” head coach Neil Barry says.



Many players face financial hardships.



Some live in outlying communities and struggle to take part in extracurricular activities.



The team appreciates support in four ways:



-A cash donation to help directly reduce fees for players.



-A donation for a silent auction at a spaghetti supper fundraiser on Jan. 23.



-Work opportunities to fund the team.



-Donating items to recycle.



Players are working hard to raise funds, the letter says.



“We have been fundraising through roadside cleanups, bottle drives and a poinsettia sale,” Barry says.



Last fall, the team earned $3,490 from Big Lakes County under the roadside cleanup program, information from the county states. Players cleaned up 34.9 km of roadside on the Peavine Road and East Prairie Road.



The Chargers are optimistic about a strong season.



“Our goal is to win the northwest zone and compete at the provincials for the first time in over 20 years,” Barry says.



“If we make it that far, we know we have a good chance to win and bring home a banner.”



The letter says student athletes must attend classes 85 per cent of the time, according to school policy.



Coaches expect 100 per cent from all players unless excused for a family or medical reason.



For more information or to support the team, phone the school at [780] 423-3813 or email to nbarry@hpsd.ca.