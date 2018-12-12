Chargers hang on to win tourney final

The E.W. Pratt Chargers high school men’s basketball team, win gold medals in the Tonesha Walker Memorial Tournament. Front row left-right, are Sharon Walker (Walker’s sister), assistant coach Tim Gordey, Lyryk Tallman, Adam Cardinal, Kieran Larson, Iver Paulino, Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, Andres Scarborough, Logan Krupa and head coach Neil Barry. Back row left-right, are Dayton Shantz, Benny Yellowknee, Colby Cox, Steven Turner, Nick Johansson and Hailey Twin (Walker’s sister). Missing in the photo is Blake Anderson. Medals had not arrived in time for the tournament.

Richard Froese

South Peace News



The E.W. Pratt Chargers men’s high school basketball team won the championship game in the seventh annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 in High Prairie.



The Chargers beat the Manning Paul Rowe Raiders 75-71 in the final of the 12-team tournament.



Benny Yellowknee sank 28 points to lead the charge and Iver Paulino added 13.



Bryce Hardisty- Phillips and Kieran Larson each chipped in nine points.



Hardisty-Phillips was named the tournament Most Valuable Player.



“I am, of course, happy that we won the tournament, but it was definitely not as strong of a performance as we are capable of, especially in the final game,” head coach Neil Barry says.



Pratt led 43-30 at halftime and 66-56 with five minutes left as Paul Rowe staged a late comeback.



“Conditioning this early in the season is still not as good as it needs to be to play the type of intense defence we are known for,” Barry says.



“Our veteran players came up big for us when injuries hit us, so that was fortunate.”



The Chargers caged the Hillside Cougars of Valleyview 65-35 in the semifinals.



Yellowknee netted 18 points for the victors as Logan Krupa added 14, Paulino hit for 11 and Larson tallied nine.



Pratt beat the Roland Michener Rams of Slave Lake 70-38 to open the tournament.



Hardisty-Phillips drained 19 points, Paulino pumped in 17, Larson scored 12 and Andres Scarborough added nine for the Chargers.



Up next, the Chargers beat the High Level Bears 70-53.



Yellowknee scored 29 as Paulino and Hardisty-Phillips each added 12.



Other teams in the tournament included St. Andrews of High Prairie, Kinuso, Georges. P. Vanier of Donnelly, St. Francis of Slave Lake, Ridgevalley, Grimshaw and Worsley.



Pratt men prepare to push to their potential.



“We have a very talented team and if the players keep putting the work in at practices and our early-morning sessions, I am sure we will have a very successful season,” Barry says.



The Chargers play tournaments at Grande Prairie Regional College on Dec. 7-8 and at the Nomad Invitational in Peace River on Dec. 14-15.



Pratt also hosts the championship tournament for the High Prairie School Division region Feb. 15-16.