Chargers eye basketball college careers

Graduating high school basketball players from E.W. Pratt are being scouted by colleges. Standing left-right, are Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, Grace Pardell, Alexa Doan, Grayce Keay and Rhys McIntosh.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Five graduating high school basketball standouts from the E.W. Pratt Chargers are moving up to the next level.



Bryce Hardisty- Phillips has signed with the Grande Prairie Regional College Wolves after he took part in a GPRC identification camp.



He is excited to move up.



“I love basketball,” Hardisty-Phillips says.



“I can’t wait to play at the college level.”



His high school coach says he has high potential.



“Bryce has worked extremely hard to get to this point and I am very proud as a coach and a parent,” Charger head coach Neil Barry says.



“He is still hitting the gym every day so he is as prepared as possible and working hard to pass all of his classes as well.”



Grace Pardell has signed with Keyano College in Fort McMurray to play for the Huskies.



She is honoured to be chosen for the team that plays in the Alberta conference of the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association.



“It’s a good program, they’re ranked fifth in Canada,” Pardell says.



“I love playing basketball and it’s a good feeling that I can still play at that level.



“It’s an exciting opportunity.”



High school coach Jenelle Gallivan says Pardell is a top player.



“I had no doubt that Grace would sign with a college team,” Gallivan says.



“She is amazingly talented, she is a strong, smart player and unstoppable when she puts her mind to it.



“I am very proud of Grace and am looking forward to seeing how well she does in the upcoming season.”



Coaches throughout the region visit various tournaments and scout potential players.



Pardell was scouted by a referee whose son coaches the team, Gallivan says.



“We were playing in a tournament in Edmonton, he was very impressed with her play during the game and asked to speak with her when it was finished,” Gallivan says.



Pardell, Alexa Doan, Grayce Keay and Rhys McIntosh took part in the GPRC identification camp for women after they were invited.



Gallivan ranks Doan as another top player.



“Alexa is probably one of the most talented point guards I have ever coached,” Gallivan says.



“She has so much determination, any college team would be lucky to have her.”



Doan has her heart set on playing in Red Deer, where the team is going through a coach transition, Gallivan says.



“We have been in contact with the athletics department and they are excited to see her at their identification camp in May,” Gallivan says.



Keay is being touted by GPRC and Concordia University in Calgary.



Gallivan is confident the players she has coached have potential to strengthen their college teams.



“These girls are amazing athletes and will continue to make us all proud wherever they go and whoever they play with,” Gallivan says.



“As their coach, I am beaming with pride and am looking forward to watching them play in college.”



Players are eager to get on the basketball court and advance their education.