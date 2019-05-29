Chargers cruise to senior high meet title

If effort counts for anything, E.W. Pratt High School student Josh Halverson should place first in Junior Men’s Discus. He did with a toss of 21.96 metres.

Following are the High Prairie School Division Senior High School track and field meet results from May 14. Only those results available from the source are published. The meet was held at the E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School track and field complex in High Prairie. School abbreviations are as follows: EH, Falher Ecole Heritage; EWP – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School; GPV – Donnelly G.P. Vanier School; HPSA – High Prairie St. Andrew’s Catholic School; KIN – Kinuso School; RMSS – Slave Lake Roland Michener School; SLSF – Slave Lake St. Francis School; SLKCS – Slave Lake Koinonia Christian School.

Sr. Women’s Shot Put

  1. Grayce Keay, EWP, 7.95 metres.

Sr. Men’s 100-Metres

  1. Evan Gladue, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s 200-Metres
No entries.

Sr. Men’s 400-Metres

  1. Kenya Ross, RMSS.
  2. Tyson Jong, EWP.

Sr. Men’s 800-Metres

  1. Evan Gladue, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s 1,500-Metres

  1. Kenya Ross, RMSS.

Sr. Men’s 3,000-Metres

  1. Kenya Ross, RMSS.
  2. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP.

Sr. Men’s Triple Jump

  1. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 10.62 metres.
  2. Evan Gladue, HPSA, 10.05 metres.

Sr. Men’s Long Jump

  1. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 4.49 metres.

Sr. Men’s High Jump

  1. Harley Andrews, KIN.
  2. Kolby Backs, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s Discus

  1. Kolby Backs, HPSA, 12.98 metres.

Sr. Men’s Javelin

  1. Taylor Blackhurst, EWP, 37.39 metres.
  2. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 33.54 metres.
  3. Harley Andrews, KIN, 31.11 metres.

Sr. Men’s Shot Put

  1. Harley Andrews, KIN, 10.07 metres.
  2. Zach Buchanan, RMSS, 9.89 metres.
  3. Kolby Backs, HPSA, 9.39 metres.

Senior High School Standings

[Based on five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth, and one point for fifth.]

School     1   2   3   4   5  TOT

High Prairie E.W. Pratt    49  32  14  11   6  443
Slave Lake Roland Michener     6   3   4   2   0   58
High Prairie St. Andrew’s     5   4   2   1   0   49
Kinuso     2   1   4   3   1   34
Slave Lake St. Francis     0   1   2   2   1   15
Donnelly G.P. Vanier     0   2   1   0   2   13
Falher Ecole Heritage     1   0   2   0   0   11
Slave Lake KCS     0   1   0   2   0    8

Senior High Aggregate Winners

[Based on five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth, and one point for fifth.]

Junior Women

Athlete, School     1   2   3   4   5  TOT

Naomi Strebchuk, EWP     1   2   1   0   0   16
Amara Drefs, EWP     3   0   0   0   0   15
Daisy Porisky, HPSA     2   1   0   0   0   14

Intermediate Women

Athlete, School     1   2   3   4   5  TOT

Gracey Rich, EWP     1   3   1   0   0   20
Kailey Delorme, EWP     3   0   0   0   0   15
Rae-Anne Gill, EWP     3   0   0   0   0   15
Eve Keay, EWP     3   0   0   0   0   15

Senior Women

Athlete, School     1   2   3   4   5  TOT

Grayce Keay, EWP     4   0   0   0   0   20
Alexa Doan, EWP     2   2   0   0   0   18
Emily Okemow, EWP     3   0   0   0   0   15

Junior Men

Athlete, School     1   2   3   4   5  TOT

Robert Roe, RMSS     3   0   1   0   0   18
Colby Cox, EWP     3   0   0   1   0   17
Kieran Larson, EWP     2   1   1   0   0   17

Intermediate Men

Athlete, School     1   2   3   4   5  TOT

Steven Turner, EWP     3   1   0   0   0   19
Blake Anderson, EWP     2   1   0   0   0   14
Andres Scarborough, EWP     2   1   0   0   0   14

Senior Men

Athlete, School     1   2   3   4   5  TOT

Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP     2   2   0   0   0   18
Kenya Ross, RMSS     3   0   0   0   0   15
Evan Gladue, HPSA     2   1   0   0   0   14
  • E.W. Pratt High School student Yulrick Evardo prepares for his turn in the Junior Men’s Discus. Evardo placed second with a best toss of 20.00 metres.
  • E.W. Pratt High School student Rae-Anne Gill is an accomplished long distance runner. She competed in the Intermediate Women’s category and won the 800 metres, 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres.

