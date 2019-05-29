Chargers cruise to senior high meet title

If effort counts for anything, E.W. Pratt High School student Josh Halverson should place first in Junior Men’s Discus. He did with a toss of 21.96 metres.

Following are the High Prairie School Division Senior High School track and field meet results from May 14. Only those results available from the source are published. The meet was held at the E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School track and field complex in High Prairie. School abbreviations are as follows: EH, Falher Ecole Heritage; EWP – High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School; GPV – Donnelly G.P. Vanier School; HPSA – High Prairie St. Andrew’s Catholic School; KIN – Kinuso School; RMSS – Slave Lake Roland Michener School; SLSF – Slave Lake St. Francis School; SLKCS – Slave Lake Koinonia Christian School.

Sr. Women’s Shot Put

Grayce Keay, EWP, 7.95 metres.

Sr. Men’s 100-Metres

Evan Gladue, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s 200-Metres

No entries.

Sr. Men’s 400-Metres

Kenya Ross, RMSS. Tyson Jong, EWP.

Sr. Men’s 800-Metres

Evan Gladue, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s 1,500-Metres

Kenya Ross, RMSS.

Sr. Men’s 3,000-Metres

Kenya Ross, RMSS. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP.

Sr. Men’s Triple Jump

Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 10.62 metres. Evan Gladue, HPSA, 10.05 metres.

Sr. Men’s Long Jump

Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 4.49 metres.

Sr. Men’s High Jump

Harley Andrews, KIN. Kolby Backs, HPSA.

Sr. Men’s Discus

Kolby Backs, HPSA, 12.98 metres.

Sr. Men’s Javelin

Taylor Blackhurst, EWP, 37.39 metres. Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP, 33.54 metres. Harley Andrews, KIN, 31.11 metres.

Sr. Men’s Shot Put

Harley Andrews, KIN, 10.07 metres. Zach Buchanan, RMSS, 9.89 metres. Kolby Backs, HPSA, 9.39 metres.

Senior High School Standings

[Based on five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth, and one point for fifth.]

School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT High Prairie E.W. Pratt 49 32 14 11 6 443 Slave Lake Roland Michener 6 3 4 2 0 58 High Prairie St. Andrew’s 5 4 2 1 0 49 Kinuso 2 1 4 3 1 34 Slave Lake St. Francis 0 1 2 2 1 15 Donnelly G.P. Vanier 0 2 1 0 2 13 Falher Ecole Heritage 1 0 2 0 0 11 Slave Lake KCS 0 1 0 2 0 8

Senior High Aggregate Winners

[Based on five points for first, four points for second, three points for third, two points for fourth, and one point for fifth.]

Junior Women

Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Naomi Strebchuk, EWP 1 2 1 0 0 16 Amara Drefs, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Daisy Porisky, HPSA 2 1 0 0 0 14 Intermediate Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Gracey Rich, EWP 1 3 1 0 0 20 Kailey Delorme, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Rae-Anne Gill, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Eve Keay, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Senior Women Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Grayce Keay, EWP 4 0 0 0 0 20 Alexa Doan, EWP 2 2 0 0 0 18 Emily Okemow, EWP 3 0 0 0 0 15 Junior Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Robert Roe, RMSS 3 0 1 0 0 18 Colby Cox, EWP 3 0 0 1 0 17 Kieran Larson, EWP 2 1 1 0 0 17 Intermediate Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Steven Turner, EWP 3 1 0 0 0 19 Blake Anderson, EWP 2 1 0 0 0 14 Andres Scarborough, EWP 2 1 0 0 0 14 Senior Men Athlete, School 1 2 3 4 5 TOT Bryce Hardisty-Phillips, EWP 2 2 0 0 0 18 Kenya Ross, RMSS 3 0 0 0 0 15 Evan Gladue, HPSA 2 1 0 0 0 14