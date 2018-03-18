Chargers capture men’s hoop title



Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers were crowned senior men’s basketball champions in the High Prairie School Division March 3.



Pratt blasted the host Slave Lake St. Francis Falcons 110-42.



On their way to the final, the Chargers defeated the Pratt JV team 84-56 in the semifinals and doubled the Roland Michener Rams of Slave Lake 88-42 in the opening game.



“Our defence and shooting were great,” says head coach Neil Barry, in his first year at Pratt.



The champion Chargers were well rested against their opponents in the final.



“It was also a back-to-back for St Francis,” Barry says.



“They had a close game with our JV team, which wore them down.”



Leading scorers for the Chargers were Abdullah Sharkawi and Bryce Phillips.



Brendyn Larson led the team in assists with 19 and Ahmed Mouallem led in rebounds.



As a result of their win, the Chargers advanced to the 2A Northwest Zone championships March 9-10.



The Chargers were placed in the same bracket as the La Crete Lancers, provincially ranked first for 2A teams.