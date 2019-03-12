Chamber welcomes ideas

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce wants to hear ideas to boost and attract business.



The chamber welcomes people to offer suggestions at their next meeting March 21 at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.



New business and downtown revitalization are high priorities for the chamber.



“Our town is open for new business,” president Barry Sharkawi says.



“It’s free enterprise.



“We can’t afford to lose any more businesses in the High Prairie area.”



He says the door is also open to people from the Lesser Slave Lake region.



“We welcome our neighbours to shop and use our facilities,” Sharkawi says.



Plans for downtown revitalization are progressing.



“It would be good to see the downtown updated,” Sharkawi says.



A committee was formed at the last meeting Feb. 21 to draft priority projects to revitalize the downtown.



The chamber is seeking money from the Town of High Prairie to launch the project. Council wants the chamber to present proposed priorities before it approves any funding.



For more information, phone executive secretary Brogan Severson at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.