Chamber wants input

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A survey to get ideas about ways to revitalize downtown High Prairie will soon be out.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce invites people in the region to share their vision to enhance the business area.



At its monthly meeting March 21, the chamber directed the project committee to draft a questionnaire.



Members want to launch the survey at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show April 13-14.



“We want to hear from people in the region what they want in the community,” president Barry Sharkawi says.



“We can put those ideas together so we can draft a plan.”



Surveys will be available in selected businesses, online and e-mailed to chamber members and other businesses in the town of the High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



Chamber director Sharon Cox suggests the chamber reach out to the town and the county, businesses and other communities in the region.



“We’re doing this to promote our town, our region, and they need to participate,” Cox says.



County Councillor Don Charrois supports the efforts of the chamber in the project.



“Get everybody engaged,” Charrois says.



High Prairie Councillor Brian Gilroy says the town is willing to provide funding for small projects in the program. He adds town’s planning services contractor is willing to provide free services to the chamber.



“They are willing to discuss the ideas with the chamber and draft a plan,” Gilroy says.



Secretary-treasurer Jeff Burgar suggests a proposal be presented to both town and county councils for funding.



“This is a project that will take time and we’ll have to work hard to get enthusiasm,” he says.



Anyone interested in the project and working on ideas is invited to the chamber meetings. The next chamber meeting is scheduled for April 18 at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.