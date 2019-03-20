Chamber to debate downtown revitalization

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly meeting March 21 at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.



The chamber will discuss top priorities to revitalize downtown and attract new business.



“It would be good to see the downtown updated,” president Barry Sharkawi says.



A committee is drafting priority projects to revitalize the downtown.



The chamber is committed to work with the Town of High Prairie to launch the project, Sharkawi says.



Council wants the chamber to present proposed priorities before it approves any funding.



Town council turned down a request of $35,000 for downtown revitalization at a budget meeting Dec. 19.



The committee is also drafting a proposal to council that the revenue from business licence fees be directed to the chamber.



A strategy to recruit more members and encourage more members to be active in the chamber is another task for the committee.



For more information, phone executive secretary Brogan Severson at (780) 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.