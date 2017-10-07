Chamber to begin planning for Christmas promotions

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly meeting Oct. 4.

Plans for the upcoming Small Business Week Gala on Oct. 21 will be updated at the meeting. Several business awards will be presented at the event to celebrate Small Business Week, Oct. 15-21.

Guest speakers will be fashion model Linsay Willier, of Sucker Creek First Nation, and Chief Clarence Louie, of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

The chamber will also start plans for Christmas promotions.

The meeting will be held at the Town of High Prairie civic building starting at 11 a.m.