Chamber starts plans for Small Business Week

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans for Small Business Week will be discussed at the next chamber of commerce meeting May 16.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly meeting at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.



“We will talk about the Gala for Small Business Week, downtown revitalization and safety in our community,” chamber president Barry Sharkawi says.



Chamber treasurer Jeff Burgar is researching a guest speaker for the Gala for Small Business Week, Oct. 20-26.



He was assigned the role at the chamber’s last meeting April 18.



Burgar recommends former MLA and Municipal Affairs minister Doug Griffiths, who wrote the book 13 Ways to Kill Your Community.



Sharkawi says the chamber will announce the date for its annual general meeting in June.



“We encourage business owners and people to join the chamber and the board to help,” Sharkawi says.



A full slate of officers will be up for election.



The chamber will update other projects.



“We want to attract business to our town,” Sharkawi says.



At the last meeting, the chamber approved a letter to the Town of High Prairie to find strategies to entice new businesses to open in the town.



Sharkawi suggests the town offer a deal for town-owned land and tax incentives for new retail businesses that employ a staff of 20 or more.



For more chamber information, please phone executive secretary Brogan Severson at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber. net.