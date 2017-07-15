Chamber sets date for Business Gala

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to celebrate Small Business Week in October with a Business Gala have been started by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.

At its monthly meeting July 5, the chamber selected Oct. 21 as the date for the gala, traditionally held during Small Business Week, Oct. 15-21.

“Gala planning is underway and we are looking at doing some changes,” says president Jennifer Zatko.

The executive plans to feature local speakers and a special theme.

The chamber has hosted the gala for the past two years, with awards and a guest speaker at the Triangle Hall. The gala has attracted enthusiastic and supportive crowds.

More details will be confirmed after the next executive meeting Aug. 11 at 10 a.m.

Chamber general meetings on the first Wednesday of each month have been rescheduled to 11 a.m. from noon. The next meeting is Sept. 6.

For more information, phone administrative co-ordinator Crystal Trindle at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail the chamber at office@hpchamber.net.