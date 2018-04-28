Chamber sets AGM for May 9

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled its annual general meeting for May 9 and invites the public to attend.



Time and location of the meeting will be determined later, says Jennifer Zatko, who completes her first term as president.



“All executive and board positions are up for election and we encourage any business owner, home based as well, to join,” Zatko says.



“The chamber needs individuals who are innovative and want to see our town bring about changes that directly improve our business community.”



Zatko adds the chamber executive plans to meet with High Prairie town council in the coming months to propose a partnership, which is still being drafted between the parties.



The executive will hold its monthly meeting May 2 at 10 a.m. There will be no general meeting.



For more information on the chamber, or to become a member, please phone the chamber office at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.