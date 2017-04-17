Chamber sets AGM for May 3

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has set its annual general meeting for next month while it continues to recruit an executive director.

That’s the plan the executive announced at the chamber monthly meeting April 4.

“We’re going to hold our AGM on May 3 due to scheduling conflicts,” says president Tracy Sherkawi.

Normally, the chamber holds its AGM in June and held it last year in July.

While it will be held at noon, the location of the AGM will be determined at a later date.

All positions will be up for nomination, including president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, and several directors.

During the executive meeting before last week’s meeting, the executive accepted the resignation of secretary Lynne Bourassa, effective immediately, since she will be moving out of the community.

During the AGM, the chamber will also start plans for the annual Small Business Gala and Awards Night as part of Small Business Week, Oct. 15-21.

As the chamber moves forward, the executive will continue to recruit a part-time executive director, even as the Town of High Prairie has proposed to hire an economic development officer, which may also serve in the chamber position.

“We will interview somebody for the executive director and continue in discussions with the town,” Sherkawi says.

A proposed brochure to promote businesses and tourism in the region has also been put on hold until the administrative role is filled.

Town council presented its proposal for a shared position at its meeting Feb. 28 when Sherkawi was a chamber delegation.

A partnership with the chamber with a shared position was discussed during a council strategic planning session Feb. 27 when council members agreed the officer would be valuable to work with the chamber toward common goals and to provide a strong business and economic voice for the community.

Council continues to deliberate its final budget for 2017 in the coming weeks. Sherkawi says the process to hire a shared position could take up to several months.