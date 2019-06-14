Chamber sets AGM for June 20

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual general meeting June 20.



Chamber president Barry Sharkawi confirmed the date at the monthly chamber meeting May 16.



The AGM will be held at 7 p.m. to encourage more people to attend.



“We welcome all business people to the meeting and to get involved in the chamber,” Sharkawi says.



All executive and board positions are up for election.



A location will be determined soon although many supported the idea to hold the meeting at the Legion Hall.



For more information on the chamber, or to become a member, phone executive secretary Brogan Severson at [780] 523-5368 or email to office@hpchamber.net