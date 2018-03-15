Chamber ready to welcome newcomers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has initiated steps to revive a service to welcome new residents to the community.



At its monthly meeting March 7, the chamber formed a committee to lead and organize a program similar to Welcome Wagon.



Barry Sharkawi and Jeff Burgar volunteered to serve on the committee.



“They will lead the committee and develop a plan,” chamber president Jennifer Zatko says.



“We welcome more people to serve on the committee.”



The committee invites chamber members and other community residents to join the committee.



One committee member agrees.



“It’s nice to have more people on the committee,” Sharkawi says.



Traditionally under the service, newcomers are welcomed and presented a package that promotes the community and businesses.



Burgar also became the new treasurer to fill a vacancy when Michelle Simoneau resigned Jan. 15.



Burgar was elected as a director at the annual general meeting last May.



The seat will be open at the upcoming AGM planned for May.



“We are recruiting more board members and we need new regular members,” Burgar says.



Chamber members will soon be getting new member decals to post on their windows.



“We have wanted to get decals for a while,” Zatko says.



“I’m excited about it.”



Decals will promote the business as a proud member of the chamber of commerce for the valid year and will be renewed annually.



The next monthly meeting is scheduled for April 4.



For more information, to serve on a committee, or to become a chamber member, phone the office at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.