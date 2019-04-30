Chamber promotes tax incentive

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Attracting new business is a top priority for the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce.



And they have a proposal they would like High Prairie town council to consider.



The chamber decided April 18 to send a letter to council asking them to work together to find strategies and solutions.



“We need to increase business,” president Barry Sharkawi says.



“The town has to help.”



In the letter, the chamber will ask what council’s plan is to attract new businesses.



Sharkawi suggests the town offer a deal for town-owned land and tax incentives to attract new retail businesses that employ a staff or 20 or more.



“We have to do something for the community,” Sharkawi says.



“How can we bring more people into the community?”



He predicts a major retail store would draw more shoppers to High Prairie and increase the economic health of the town.