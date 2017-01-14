Chamber president promotes value in joining organization

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce strives to build more value for business and members as it starts 2017.

“I would like to see our member and volunteer base expand and that includes more participation by businesses,” says Tracy Sherkawi, president since June 2015.

“I definitely want the impact our chamber has for our members to increase to become a valuable part of any business.”

That includes more opportunities for members and businesses to learn and grow, and to boost business.

“We want to be able to offer courses, workshops, speakers, and other tools that will benefit our members,” Sherkawi says.

“We need to do a lot more work to increase the value to our members.”

To drive that, the chamber intends to hire a part-time executive director to fill a vacancy created by Rodney Gainer who resigned Oct. 11 after he started March 2.

At that time, the main role of the executive director was to raise the profile and role of the chamber and based in the new chamber office in the Town of High Prairie civic building.

“We need somebody in our office to be the face of the chamber,” Sherkawi says. “That’s our biggest priority, to have somebody in our office and be accessible and available to members and businesses.”

Currently with about 70 members, the chamber seeks to increase its roll.

“We are focusing on recruiting new members and how we can be more valuable to them,” Sherkawi says.

Before it opened the office, the chamber executive developed a strategic plan, the first in several years.

“To be the stimulus in our region, to serve and connect chamber members and to promote and enhance a sustainable and thriving business community” is the mission statement presented in the plan.

A paid administrator would also allow the chamber to implement the plan and new projects, programs, and services, she says.

“We have a lot of new ideas, but implementing them is a challenge,” Sherkawi says.

Executive members have limited time to work on those ideas because of full-time jobs and other commitments, she adds.