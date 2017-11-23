Chamber presents Passport to Christmas

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local shopping for Christmas is being urged by High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.

Passport to Christmas promotion returns and kicks off Nov. 24, the same day as the popular High Prairie Light-Up and continues to Dec. 18.

“We want to encourage residents to shop and buy at home for Christmas,” says president Jennifer Zatko.

“We have great shopping in the area.”

A business meet-and-greet is also set for Nov. 24 at O’s Treats from 5-11 p.m.

“Everyone is invited to meet the chamber executive and members,” Zatko says.

“We want to hear ideas from people how the chamber can better serve businesses and community.”

Several home-based businesses will also display their products and services as part of a mini fair.

“We also want people to support our home-based businesses,” Zatko says.

“The chamber is proud to support Light-Up, and all businesses in the region.”

Businesses are encouraged to open late into the evening, promote sales and bargains and decorate their premises for the Christmas season.

Shoppers will be eligible for a major prize package of gift certificates in Passport to Christmas.

A passport features 20 spaces and each space will be stamped for a $10 purchase, with a maximum of five per business.

Completed passports will be entered into a draw for the major prize and can be deposited at TD Canada Trust and at Rural Fashion Girl.

Draw date has been set for Dec. 19.

Passport to Christmas has been presented in High Prairie in the past and has been popular in other communities in the province.