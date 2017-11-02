Chamber presents annual business awards

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce presented its annual business awards at the Small Business Gala, Oct. 21, to celebrate Small Business Week, Oct. 15-21. Standing, left-right, are guest speaker Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, Wray Betts [Real Country FM], Lynn Bellerose [Real Country FM], chamber president Jennifer Zatko, Michelle Duffy [Real Country FM], Jamie Balogun [Real Country FM], Nancy Tancowny [Town of High Prairie], Jodi Sware [A Thousand Words Photography], Cynthia Quick [Fresh Inspirations], Norbert Robichaud [High Prairie Forest Products], Morgan Hopps [Dead-On Construction], Jerry Willier [Jerry’s Store], Grant Killeen [Amp’d Up Electric], Rhonda Keay, chamber director Tina Ostermeier and Seham and Ali Mouallem [The Boondocks Grill]. In front, left-right, are chamber administrative co-ordinator Crystal Trindle, guest speaker Linsay Willier, chamber vice-president Debbie Rose and guest speaker Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.
Richard Froese
South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce presented nine awards during the annual Small Business Gala Oct. 21 at the Edmo Peyre Hall.

The event was part of Small Business Week, Oct. 15-21.

All of the award winners and nominees were well-deserving to be honoured,” chamber president Jennifer Zatko says.

Congratulations to all winners.”

Guest speakers were fashion model Linsay Willier, of Sucker Creek First Nation, Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee.

Following are the winners:

– Business of the Year [under 10 employees] – Jerry’s Store.

– Business of the Year [over 10 employees] – The Boondocks Grill.

– New Business of the Year – Fresh Inspirations.

– Environmental Awareness Award – High Prairie Forest Products.

– Entrepreneur of the Year [tie] – Amp’d Up Electric and Dead-On Construction.

– Tourism and Hospitality Award – Town of High Prairie RV Park.

– Community Spirit Individual Award – Rhonda Keay.

– Community Spirit Business Award – Real Country FM.

– Façade Improvement Award [tie] – A Thousand Words Photography and High Prairie and District Golf Club.

The Façade Improvement Award was introduced as a new award to encourage businesses to enhance their premises.

