Chamber postpones AGM to June 6

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual general meeting to early June.



“For unforeseen circumstances, we are going to move it to June 6,” vice-president Tina Ostermeier says.



Originally, the AGM was announced for May 9 by president Jennifer Zatko.



Time and location will be be determined.



“All executive and board positions are up for election and we encourage any business owner, home based as well, to join,” Zatko says.



“The chamber needs individuals who are innovative and want to see our town bring about changes that directly improve our business community.”



Zatko says the chamber executive plans to meet with town council in the coming months to propose a partnership, which is still being drafted.



A service to welcome new residents to the community was revived March 7 under a committee led by Jeff Burgar and Barry Sharkawi.



New decals to identify members on business premises have also be updated.



Decals will promote the business as a proud member of the chamber of commerce for the valid year and will be renewed annually.



For more information on the chamber, or to become a member, phone the office at (780) 523-5368 or email to office@hpchamber.net.