Chamber postpones AGM again

Richard Froese,

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual general meeting – again.



Scheduled for June 6 in the Town of High Prairie council chambers, the meeting was cancelled, stated an email from the chamber.



“Only half of our executive was available for the meeting for unforeseen circumstances and only one other member responded with an RSVP,” says vice-president Tina Ostermeier.



“We’re looking to reschedule it for July and further details will be released.



“We felt it was better to hold the meeting with a full executive and more members.”



Nominations are open to various positions.



“All executive positions and directors are up for election and we encourage any business owners, including home-based, to join,” president Jennifer Zatko says in a story to promote the AGM in June.



“The chamber needs individuals who are innovative and want to see our town bring about changes that directly improve our business community.”



Zatko says the executive plans to meet with town council in the coming months to propose a partnership which is still being drafted.



A service to welcome new residents to the community was revived March 7 under a committee led by Jeff Burgar and Barry Sharkawi.



New decals to identify members on business premises are also updated.



Decals will promote the business as a proud member of the chamber of commerce for the effective year.



For more information on the chamber, or to become a member, phone the office at (780) 523-5368 or email to office@chamber.net.