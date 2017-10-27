Chamber plans to meet with council

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans to meet with the new Town of High Prairie council will be discussed at the next meeting of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 1.

“We will be talking about discussion around going to town council and asking questions, as well as activities surrounding the Christmas Light-Up,” says president Jennifer Zatko.

It would be the first meeting with the new council after the elections Oct. 16 when Brian Panasiuk was elected the new mayor.

The chamber meeting is set for the town civic building at 11 a.m.

Plans for Christmas will be finalized as Passport to Christmas will be launched at Light-Up on Nov. 24.

A passport will include 20 spaces and each space will be stamped for a $10 purchase, with a maximum of three per business.

Completed passports will be entered into a draw for one of three prizes that will include items to further support local businesses.