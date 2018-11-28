Chamber plans downtown revitalization in 2019

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce is taking its drive for downtown revitalization to the next level.



At its monthly meeting Nov. 15, the chamber decided to write letters to businesses to promote the project and seek support.



Another letter will be sent to the Town of High Prairie to request council allocate $35,000 in the 2019 town budget to launch the project.



“Let’s get a letter sent to the town,” president Barry Sharkawi said.



“We want to bring people to the downtown and work with the town and businesses on revitalization.”



At its regular meeting Oct. 18, the chamber first decided to approach council to support the project.



A second letter to the town will ask that the chamber play a role in the town’s rebranding project.



“We would like to have the chamber provide some input into rebranding,” secretary-treasurer Jeff Burgar said.



The town has been working on the rebranding project since it hired Municipal Experts Inc. at its regular meeting July 24. Municipal Experts CEO Paul Salvatore suggested July 10 that any proposals would be presented by the end of September.



The chamber executive also encourages members and business owners to review any proposals and respond.