Chamber plans for brochure, open house placed on hold

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce for an open house April 12 to present a proposed business and tourism brochure have been put on hold.

An executive director and a brochure will be main topics when the chamber hosts its monthly meeting April 5 at noon at the Town of High Prairie civic building.

Seeking to hire a part-time executive director to lead the project, the chamber continues to wait for town council to proceed with its proposal to hire an economic development officer, which would also work for the chamber.

“We will talk about the proposal by the town,” says president Tracy Sherkawi.

The issue will also be discussed at the executive meeting at 11 a.m.

The project was considered a top priority for the new employee, but the position has not been filled.

Council presented its proposal at its meeting Feb. 28 when Sherkawi was a chamber delegation along with secretary Lynne Bourassa and director Barry Sharkawi.

A partnership with the chamber with a shared position was discussed during a council strategic planning session Feb. 27 when council members agreed the officer would be valuable to work with the chamber toward common goals and to provide a strong business and economic voice for the community.

As council continues to deliberate its final budget for 2017 in the coming weeks, Sher- kawi says that process to hire could take several months or be dropped by the new council after elections in October.

With limited time for the volunteer executive members to work on the brochure, the chamber executive decided an executive director would be able to provide more time and expertise.

Also on the agenda, the chamber also plans to start plans for a Small Business Gala to celebrate Small Business Week, Oct. 15-21, and to prepare for the annual general meeting in June.