Chamber planning election forum

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An all-candidates forum for the April 16 provincial election is being planned for High Prairie in early April.



No date has yet been confirmed by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.



“The purpose of the forum is for people to ask questions to the candidates,” chamber president Barry Sharkawi says.



Plans were discussed at the chamber meeting March 21.



Four candidates have been confirmed in the race the Lesser Slave Lake constituency as of March 22. More candidates may join the race.



Watch for more details on the South Peace News website or print issue April 3.