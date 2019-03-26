Chamber, Metis seek commitment

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several priorities in the provincial election have been set by local business and Indigenous leaders.



More support and funding for business are top of the list for High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Barry Sharkawi.



“I’d like to see more things from government delivered for High Prairie,” Sharkawi says.



“I’d like to see provincial funding for downtown revitalization.”



He suggests funding to open a canola oil processing plant and a flour mill to help boost the region.



“Government should subsidize a plant so we can compete with the international market,” Sharkawi says.



He adds the economic boost would attract big-box stores to High Prairie.



“That will create jobs and bring more people to work and live in our region,” Sharkawi says.



He also urges government to commit funding to add low-income housing and more beds and spaces for seniors housing and continuing care.



Sharkawi seeks more government support to expand services at Northern Lakes College in the High Prairie area.



“I want the college to offer more programs, and more training programs,” Sharkawi says.



“We want to see a building.”



Hunting wildlife for traditional food and the constitution are top issues for the Metis Settlements General Council, says president Gerald Cunningham, of East Prairie.



“For decades the Metis Settlements have struggled to uphold our Metis right to harvesting, as guaranteed by Section 35 of the Constitution Act [1982],” Cunningham says.



“We call on those seeking election to the Alberta legislature to fully recognize our right to harvest without interference.”



Metis Settlements have been long-standing partners of the Province of Alberta, he says.



“As the Metis Settlements advance their rights and claims with the federal government, it is now imperative that we call on those seeking provincial election to develop policy to support the commitments made to the Metis Settlements within the amendment to the Alberta Constitution Act of 1990,” Cunningham says.