Chamber meeting set for April 18

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Progress on plans to revitalize downtown High Prairie will be the focus at the monthly chamber of commerce meeting April 18.



High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its next meeting at Amiro’s Steak House at noon.



The chamber plans to release a survey about the project at the High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show on April 13-14.



“We want to hear from people in the region what they want in the community,” president Barry Sharkawi says.



“We can put those ideas together so we can draft a plan.”



Surveys will be available in businesses, online and e-mailed to chamber members and other businesses.



People can complete the survey on the website of the chamber, the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



A committee continues to work on the project.



The chamber prepares for its annual general meeting in the coming months.



Plans will start for the annual Small Business Gala for Small Business Week set for Oct. 20-26.



For more chamber information, phone executive secretary Brogan Severson at [780] 523-5368 or e-mail to office@hpchamber.net.