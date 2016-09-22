Chamber invites nominations for annual business awards

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Outstanding business service will be honoured by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce during its Business Gala on Oct. 22.

Triangle Hall will again be the place for the event, which will feature guest speaker Sheldon Smithens, co-host of the popular Canadian TV show Canadian Pickers.

The gala will conclude Small Business Week set for Oct. 16-22.

“Our focus is to promote and celebrate our small businesses,” says secretary Lynne Bou- rassa, co-ordinator of the event.

Funding donations are also being welcomed by organizers to buy about 10 items for the silent auction that will reflect the theme of antiques and Canadian Pickers, she says.

“Leading up to the event during Small Business Week, we’ll be hosting a few different workshops and bring in a few speakers, that will be motivational, and focus on issues such as leadership, workplace wellness, and employee retention,” executive director Rodney Gainer says.

Doors for the Gala open at 5:30 p.m. when cocktails will be served, followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m., the speaker and awards.

Nominations will be accepted until Sept. 30 for several business awards including.

– Business-of-the-Year [more than 10 employees] to a member business that demonstrates that it is a growing business with a strong focus on sales, staff development and involvement in the community.

– Business-of-the-Year [under 10 employees].

– New Business-of-the-Year to a member business that has been trading for less than two years and proven as a productive business with good product or service and good customer service.

– The Environmental Awareness Award [formerly Best Green Business Award] to a member business that can show clear links to improve and maintain the environment.

– the Entrepreneur-of-the-Year to the outstanding individual who demonstrates extraordinary entrepreneurial success in starting a business or in revitalizing a mature business or organization.

– Tourism and Hospitality Award to a business or organization that delivers a top-quality product or service to promote tourism and hospitality in the High Prairie area.

– the Community Spirit Individual Award to a person who co-ordinates projects, services and/or events that contribute to the social and cultural well-being of the area.

– Community Spirit Business Award to a business or organization that co-ordinates projects, services and/or events that contribute to the social and cultural well-being of the area.

Nominations must be filed by e-mail to office@hpchamber.net or fax to [780] 523-4970.

Individual tickets for the evening are $85 for members and $100 for non-members and are available at the chamber.

Bourassa also announced that the Christmas Party for businesses has been set for Dec. 3 at the Legion Hall with an evening of food, friendship and fun.

The event will be set with a Vegas theme.

“We want to focus on home-based businesses,” Bourassa says.

More details will be announced by the chamber of commerce in the coming weeks.