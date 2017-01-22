Chamber initiates business, tourism brochure

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has launched a project to develop a brochure with a map and list of businesses in the region.

“We will host an open house on April 12 to get input from members and citizens about the brochure,” says president Tracy Sherkawi, who announced the initiative at the monthly chamber meeting Jan. 11.

“We need time to prepare the brochure and to research funding and grant options.”

The open house will also provide an opportunity for people to find out more about the chamber of commerce.

“We are also looking for more board members,” Sherkawi says.

A draft of the brochure will be presented at the open house.

“The brochure will include a map of the region on one side and a list of businesses featuring our unique and boutique business community,” says vice-president Debbie Rose.

“We can promote the area better because we have a lot to offer.”

Brochures will be distributed at various businesses and tourism points.

“We have to work together to be a welcoming atmosphere,” Rose says.

To help direct the project and guide the chamber, the executive has launched steps to hire a part-time executive director to fill a vacancy since Oct. 11.

“We hope to have someone in place by the end of February,” Sherkawi says.

A membership drive has also started in an effort to recruit new members and retain current members.

To attract more people to meetings and events, she says the chamber plans to move forward with its goal to present guest speakers.

Regular chamber meetings are held in the Town of High Prairie conference room.

However, next month, the meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8 at noon lasting one hour.