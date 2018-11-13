Chamber holding open house Nov. 16

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you!



And to make it easier, they are holding an open house in the foyer of the Town of High Prairie Civic Building Nov. 16 from noon-4 p.m.



“We will have coffee and snacks. We want to hear from you and get your input on what you would like to see from the Chamber,” says administrative assistant Brogan Severson.



The open house will allow people interested to attend and voice opinions and/or concerns in a more informal setting than a meeting.



The open house is all part of the chamber’s effort to be more accessible to its members and the public.



“We will also have information on membership perks and group insurance. Please stop in,” adds Severson.



The next regular chamber meeting is Nov. 15 at noon at Amiro’s Steak House. Everyone is welcome to attend.