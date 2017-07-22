Chamber hires part-time help

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce has named Crystal Trindle as part-time administrative co-ordinator.

“I hope to help business grow and expand,” says Trindle, who started June 22.

“I look forward to working with businesses and learning new experiences.”

She brings administrative experience and training to the job.

“We are contracting her through Community Futures,” chamber president Jennifer Zatko says.

Trindle was hired by Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake Region to assist the chamber under a contract reviewed every 90 days, says Christopher Robblee, general manager of Community Futures, and a director with the local chamber.

Before she moved back to the area about one year ago, Trindle was human resources co-ordinator for Big- stone Cree Nation in Wabasca for one year.

Back in 2012, she acquired a diploma in Human Resources Management and a Business Administration Certificate from Northern Lakes College.

Trindle works part-time at a local retail store and says she understands the importance of professional customer service.

“I will use my acquired knowledge to effectively handle telephone and walk-in inquiries to provide educational referrals to Community Futures services,” she says.

“I will also be going around the area to promote Community Futures.”

Trindle works Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and alternating Tuesday and Thursday the following week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office, located in the Town of High Prairie civic building, is closed from noon- 1 p.m.