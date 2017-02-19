Chamber close to filling lead position

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce could hire a new part-time executive director by next week.

“We did some interviews and we expect the person to be in position by the middle of the month,” Tracy Sherkawi says as she updated members at the monthly chamber meeting Feb. 1.

She says that executive had not been able to vote of the matter since many of the executive members have been on vacation.

“The biggest part of the job will be to go out to visit businesses,” Sherkawi says.

“We need a face for the chamber, to build and promote the chamber.”

The new administrator will also update the business directory and work on the new regional business and tourism brochure.

A draft copy of the brochure is scheduled to be presented at a chamber open house April 12.

“The open house will also be an opportunity for people to find out more about the chamber and its benefits,” Sherkawi says.

Before that, Sherkawi says the chamber will be a scheduled delegation at the next Town of High Prairie council meeting Feb. 14.

At its regular meeting Jan. 24, several council members expressed concern with the chamber, that it has fallen short in its plan and vision to build a presence in the region.

Several members also questioned whether council grant a request by the chamber to extend an offer for a free lease of office space in the town civic building, which expires in March.

Member meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month in the town office conference room from noon to 1 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled for March 1.