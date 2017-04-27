Chamber AGM May 3

Election of officers included in agenda; changes will occur

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Future plans for the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce will be discussed at its annual general meeting May 3.

Besides the election of officers, steps to boost the chamber will be on the agenda during the meeting at the Provincial Building, starting at noon with lunch provided.

“We will discuss upcoming events and projects,” says Tracy Sherkawi, who has served as president for the past two years, and five years before that, mostly as secretary-treasurer.

“It will depend on the changes in the board and I know there will be some changes.”

Secretary Lynne Bourassa recently stepped down since she has moved to another community.

Positions of president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer will be up for nominations, along with an unlimited number of directors.

As the chamber moves forward, the executive continues to recruit a part-time executive director. The Town of High Prairie has proposed to hire an economic development officer, which may also serve a role with the chamber.

A proposed brochure to promote businesses and tourism in the region has been put on hold until the administrative role is filled.

During the AGM, the chamber will also start plans for the annual Small Business Gala and Awards Night as part of Small Business Week, Oct. 15-21.

The past two years, the chamber gala has featured two popular Canadian TV personalities: Sheldon Smithens of Canadian Pickers last year and Vikram Vij of Dragon’s Den in 2015.

Normally the chamber holds its AGM in June. It was held in July last year. This year, the AGM was set in May, due to scheduling conflicts.