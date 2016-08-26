Chalifoux set to return in court Aug. 29

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An 18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder of an Atikameg man last fall will be back in court later this month.

Arlen Chase Chalifoux appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 15 and scheduled to his next appearance to Aug. 29 to set a trail date.

“A pre-trial conference was scheduled for last Friday (Aug. 12), but we don’t know why it didn’t happen,” Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook says.

That would include Chalifoux’s lawyer Peter Royal, who was appointed by Legal Aid Alberta.

Chalifoux appeared on closed-circuit television from Peace River Correctional Centre.

He was charged in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man.

Police responded to a call of someone reportedly shot at an Atikameg First Nation home on Nov. 10 around 3 a.m., states a news release from High Prairie RCMP.

When they arrived, police learned that the victim died from his injuries.

Police were assisted by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit during the investigation.