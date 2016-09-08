Chalifoux charges could be upgraded to first-degree murder

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An 18-year-old man charged with the second-degree murder of an Atikameg man last fall could face higher charges at a preliminary inquiry early next year.

Arlen Chase Chali- foux appeared in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 29. A preliminary inquiry was scheduled for Jan. 24 in High Prairie.

“The Crown will be seeking committal of first-degree murder at the preliminary inquiry,” Crown prosecutor Jordan Linett said.

Chalifoux appeared on closed-circuit television from Peace River Correctional Centre.

“Election is by judge and jury in the absence of any other instructions,” Judge G.W. Paul said.

No directions had been given by lawyer Peter Royal.

Chalifoux was charged in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man.

Police responded to a call of a person reportedly shot at an Atikameg First Nation home on Nov. 10 around 3 a.m., states a news release from High Prairie RCMP. When they arrived, police learned that the victim died from his injuries.

Police were assisted by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit.