Century 21 staff stepping forward

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie business is coming to the aid of an organization in need.



Gear Up to End Hunger involves a 40-km bicycle ride where participants will gather pledges from donors. Proceeds will be forwarded to the High Prairie and District Food Bank, which desperately needs donations.



Century 21 is asking any business or community members to join the ride, which is tentatively set to begin at the Sports Palace, then proceed west to the Snipe Lake Road, south to the Gilwood Road, back east to the airport, and back into town.



The food bank is in need of money, especially with the postponement of the AC/DC Tribute Band concert June 1. A recent says if “financial help does not come soon” they will be forced to close its doors.



This past year, the food bank has seen a decrease in operational grants and financial donations, making it more and more difficult to continue to operate.



Please email drose.telus.net or call [780] 536-0021 for more information.