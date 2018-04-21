PIC – Friendship Centre continues its preservation of culture in the community

Starting April 16, the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre will be commencing a “Drums of Thunder” men and boys healing program. Led by an Elder, the after-school program will be held on Mondays for adults and youth [ages 12-17 years] who need extra healing or supports for the betterment of their lives. The program uses the Seven Sacred teachings and the Medicine Wheel. The first part of the program is 60 minutes and will consist of a smudge, prayer and healing circle. A component of the healing circle will entail group discussions on the following topics: gang reduction strategies, drugs and alcohol prevention, healthy relationship building, domestic violence, sexual violence, life skills, LGBTQ health education, life skills, and mental health issues. The remaining 60 minutes will include provided supper, drumming and singing lessons, and learning traditional songs.