Cemetery group trying to secure land title

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County supports an association to get the land title for a cemetery it maintains.



At its regular meeting Feb. 27, council supported the St. Vladimir’s Cemetery Association.



The association is taking steps to get the land title to the Prairie Echo cemetery.



Council also passed a motion it does not want to assume responsibility for the cemetery



The cemetery is currently titled to three trustees and executors, who are all deceased, says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



A judge will decide the matter.



High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois spoke on behalf of Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx, who was absent.



“He wants to add [in the motion] that council supports the association in its bid to have the land title transferred to the association,” Charrois says.



Olansky agrees.



“St. Vladimir’s is an active association, we should support it,” Olansky says.



The Cemeteries Act requires the liquidator of a cemetery company to sell a cemetery to a religious auxiliary, religious denomination, municipality or to another cemetery company, she states.



No dates for a decision are set.



“We have been given no timeline when we may expect the process to be complete,” says a letter from Cheryl Marx, who chairs the association.



The process started several months ago and lawyers must trace wills, executors before the matter can be taken to a judge, she says.



“We hope that the land title issue will not be a stumbling block to us receiving an operating grant to cover the grass cutting at our cemetery,” Marx says.



St. Vladimir’s Cemetery started in 1929 and has about 140 persons buried on location.