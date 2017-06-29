Celebrate Canada Day in style

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

People in the South Peace wanting to celebrate Canada Day have several venues to attend.

High Prairie, Triangle, Joussard and Spruce Point Park at Kinuso all have major events planned. Faust, due to lack of volunteers who want to attend other events, will have their celebration July 8.

High Prairie

Party in the Park is the theme of celebrations at Jaycee Park all day. The Town of High Prairie’s Sesquicentennial Committee has partnered with the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board to host several events for your enjoyment.

The Harry Davies Band provides live music and an open community microphone.

A family slo-pitch tournament begins bright and early with games all day, depending on the number of entries. Teams are not limited to age and/or gender; everyone is welcome to play. Entry is only $25, call the recreation board at [780] 523-3988 to enter.

Games and activities will occur all day and held by the recreation board and High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council. Yoga and Pound Fitness will be part of the fun.

A huge cake will be served at 7 p.m.

For more information, please call Debbie at [780] 536-7349, or Nancy at [780] 523-6337.

Joussard

Canada Day offers fun for everyone with its usual schedule of activities at the Joussard Community Association Hall and adjacent grounds.

Events begin at 1 p.m. when the McKenzie Arcand Band begins playing. Opening ceremonies are at 2 p.m. followed by the popular bicycle parade at 2:30 p.m. Dozens of children decorate their bicycles in red and white and parade around the hamlet.

At 3 p.m., activities for children and adults begin. Games will be held both inside and outside, weather permitting. A cribbage tournament, ring toss and bean bag game are all part of the fun.

The popular bouncy houses are back. A mere $5 gets your child an all-day pass and ensures a good night’s sleep.

A supper is held at 5 p.m. The $10 fee gets you a roast beef dinner. Other concessions throughout the day will be provided on site.

Beginning at 7 p.m. until 11 p.m., the McKenzie Arcand Band plays again.

A spectacular fireworks display ends the day at 11 p.m.

All events, except children’s activities and supper, are free to attend.

Triangle

The Pioneer Threshermans Association celebrates Canada Day every July 1 by organizing a fun-filled day for everyone, regardless of age!

The PTA’s Website says their program consists of regular “old favourites” as well as some new and exciting events each year.

Some of the “old favourite” activities include: a pancake breakfast, followed by a tractor parade, logging events, blacksmithing, wagon rides, sheepdog demonstrations, threshing demonstrations, flour grinding, saw milling and much more!

The public can participate in numerous events such as target axe throwing, log chopping, potato shooting, two-man saw cutting and for some, driving an antique tractor in the parade.

Triangle also plans numerous activities for children such as face painting, a playground, jumping castle, youth games and wagon rides.

The museum is open to visitors and concession stands with great food are on location.

The day starts at 8 a.m. with a breakfast followed by an Ecumenical Church service.

Spruce Point Park

Rodeo is returning to Spruce Point Park for Canada Day weekend July 1-2.

The Wildrose Rodeo Association sanctioned event has all the events of rodeo including bull riding, bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, barrels and more.

Kids’ events include mini-bronc, the calf scramble, wild pony races, wild cow milking and mutton busting.

The rodeo starts at 2 p.m. each day.

Local favourite Ricky Ticky Wanchuk will provide his usual brand of entertainment as rodeo clown.

County music star Duane Steele plays the rodeo dance July 1 at 8 p.m. and fireworks the same night conclude the day’s activities.

Rodeo entry is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for youth 6-12 years old. Children five and under are admitted free.