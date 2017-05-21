Catholic schools approves new calendar

Spotlight Staff

The 2017-2018 school calendar has been set for Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD).

At its regular board meeting April 25, trustees approved the calendar, states a news release on the HFCRD website.

“Decisions about the school calendar were made to best meet student learning needs, as well as the needs of families and communities,” says Trustee Kelly Whalen, who chairs the board.

“Due to the transportation constraints of having HFCRD transportation being provided by three neighbouring school divisions, multiple calendars are needed once again.”

Division calendars can be found on the school calendar page of the division website.

Here’s a list of highlights:

First day for staff is Aug. 28, one day is a staff meeting/PD Day, one day is the school year kickoff mass and barbecue.

First day for students is Sept. 5.

Divisional days included professional development on Sept. 25 ands Faith Day on April 20.

Christmas break will be two full weeks plus one day and three full weekends, with Dec 22 attached to Christmas break in response to the 2016 C2 survey results where teachers said they liked having an extra day off before Christmas break.

The last day for students from kindergarten to Grade 9 is June 27.

The last day for grades 10–12 students is June 28.

The last day for staff is June 29.