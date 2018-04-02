Cash infusion helps maintain road, highway safety

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Safety on area highways will not be compromised after the recent collapse of Carillion Canada’s parent company on Jan. 15.

The Alberta government announced March 21 just under $9 million in funding to ensure highways remain safe for travel this winter, including roads maintained by Carillion Canada.

“After careful analysis, the province is making up to $8.9 million available to help Carillion Canada continue its highway maintenance operations in Alberta, pay its employees and keep doing business with suppliers,” reads a news release from the Government of Alberta’s Transportation department.

Carillion is responsible for roughly 43 per cent of the provincial highway network, including local highways in the High Prairie area.

“This means there will be no disruption in highway maintenance including plowing and sanding, and the Alberta highway network will continue to be kept up to high standards of safety and mobility,” the statement adds.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said safety was the top priority.

“It also means Carillion’s employees and suppliers will continue to be paid.”

Carillion collapsed in England under the weight of $2.6 billion of debt Jan. 15.

Shortly after the announcement, Wayne Wood, speaking from Alberta Transportation’s communications branch in Edmonton, said the department was closely watching the situation.

“…Alberta Transportation is working on contingency plans in the event Carillion Canada is also impacted and can no longer provide maintenance services,” said Wood.

Recently, Carillion Canada sought an order and stay of proceedings from the Ontario Superior Court under the Companies’ Creditor Arrangement Act following parent company Carillion PLC going into receivership.

The support will help Carillion maintain its Alberta highway operations until April 30, and will cover outstanding amounts owed to businesses which were incurred during the recent winter maintenance season.