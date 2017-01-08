Carbon tax feared

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Fuel prices have risen with a new carbon tax that local municipalities fear will increase costs and hit taxpayers.

Created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, the carbon tax in Alberta’s Climate Change Plan started Jan. 1, and adds a levy to heating and transportation fuels such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas and propane, states information from the government website.

Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews says the only thing the county can do at this time is add funding as it prepares the 2017 budget to account for the carbon tax, and wait for more details.

“In the long run, I don’t see how it’s going to be a good thing,” Matthews says.

“It’s only going to increase our costs.”

Fuel prices rose levy set for gasoline at 4.49 cents per litre, diesel at 5.35 cents per litre, propane at 3.08 cents per litre with natural gas at $1.011 per gigajoule.

For 2018, the levy increases for gasoline to 6.73 cents, for diesel to 8.08 cents, for propane to 4.62 cents, and natural gas to $1.517 per gigajoule.

The levy doesn’t apply directly to consumer purchases of electricity.

Costs to do business with contractors and for freight will surely rise, the reeve says.

“Everybody we’ll be dealing with will add the carbon tax into their cost,” Matthews says.

He says municipalities may get some relief from the government for the added costs associated with the new tax.

“The government is also looking at rebates to municipalities, but we don’t know how big an impact that will be,” Matthews says.

Setting final operating budgets for 2017 could be a challenge for the county and the Town of High Prairie without knowing the financial impact of the tax.

“Given the lack of information from the provincial government on the implementation process of the carbon tax, I am unable to assess what impact overall the tax will have on the town’s operations,” High Prairie Mayor Linda Cox says.

Administration has increased the budget allocations for fuel and natural gas using the tax amounts provided by the province.

“We are unsure at this time how much to allow in the budget for increases from our regular vendors who are also affected by the carbon tax,” Cox says.

“This will be discussed in January as we start to see the effects of the tax.”

She says the carbon tax will have its benefits.

“One of the positive aspects of the carbon tax is the funding that will become available for green energy projects, both for municipalities and private enterprise,” Cox says.

“In the upcoming months I am hopeful that some of this money can come to entrepreneurs of our region, surrounding communities, or to Town of High Prairie projects.”

With costs shared by the town and county, some boards have accounted for the new tax with varying increases, as high as 18 per cent by High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.

Both the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) and the Alberta Association of Municipal Districts and Counties (AAMDC) are also pushing the provincial government to be exempt from the carbon tax or receive a rebate to offset the impact that the carbon levy will have on municipal operating budgets.