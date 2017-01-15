Carbon tax could prompt 20 per cent hike in prices

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A local business and industry owner predicts the new provincial carbon tax will force business and consumers to dig deeper into their pockets.

“It will cost consumers five to 20 per cent for all consumer goods and services,” says Arlen Quartly, president of High Prairie Oilmen’s Association.

“Everything you purchase will be affected by the carbon tax.”

Created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change, the carbon tax in Alberta’s Climate Change Plan started Jan. 1, and adds a levy to heating and transportation fuels such as diesel, gasoline, natural gas and propane, states information from the government website.

Fuel prices rose levy set for gasoline at 4.49 cents per litre, diesel at 5.35 cents per litre, propane at 3.08 cents per litre with natural gas at $1.011 per gigajoule.

The levy doesn’t apply directly to consumer purchases of electricity.

“It’s an expense that gets passed on to the consumer,” says Quartly, who also serves as s councillor for the Town of High Prairie.

“In the end, the consumers will be stuck with the bill.”

He says the new tax will increase costs for delivery services and products such as parts.

“I have no recourse to recover the increased costs,” says Quartly, who owns Sunstone Energy Services Ltd.

Small businesses will also feel the effects with the added costs, says the president of High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it will have more impact on business than consumers,” Tracy Sherkawi says.

“In retail business, utility bills can be some of your highest operating costs.”

To help businesses adjust to the carbon levy, Alberta’s small business corporate income tax rate is being reduced by one third, from 3 per cent to 2 per cent.

But she says that won’t be enough.

“I don’t think the reduction in small business tax will offset the increased costs,” Sherkawi says.

However, she looks forward to funding incentives and rebates for businesses to go green.

Businesses may have to wait a few months to feel the effects of the carbon tax.

“I think it will take until mid-2017 to realize the actual impact on business,” Sherkawi says.

“It will be a matter of waiting to see how big an impact it will be with shipping costs.”

She also says that many average consumers will not be affected as much as business.

“I think people are more worried than they need to be,” Sherkawi says.

Rebates will help cover a significant portion of the increases caused by the carbon tax, she says.