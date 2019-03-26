Canyon Creek man wins lottery

Denny Garratt won $1 million in the Dec. 14 LOTTO Max draw.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lady Luck has smiled on a Canyon Creek man to the tune of $1 million.



Denny Garratt won the prize in the Dec. 14, 2018 LOTTO MAX draw. He was one of 46 winners.



Like many winners, Garrett was shocked when he checked his ticket and discovered he was a winner.



“I scanned the ticket, saw the amount and thought, ‘No way!’” he says. “I didn’t believe it, so I cautiously put it in the ‘win’ pile and continued my grocery shopping.”



Just to make sure, he checked it again when leaving.



“I thought I should really check the ticket one more time just in case,” he says.



“I scanned it and saw the same amount coming up – I had a hard time believing I actually won a million dollars.”



Garratt says he has not made any major plans for his winnings yet, but he does have one purchase in mind.



“I’d really like to get myself a new coat,” he says, laughing. “That’s about as far as I’ve gotten.”



Garratt’s million-dollar winning ticket was a free ticket he redeemed at Sobeys Slave Lake.