Canucks add to Regals’ misery

Falher goaltender Dyson Loewen covers the puck as High Prairie’s Chris LeGresly looks for a rebound during action at the Sports Palace Dec. 13. The Regals are at home to play the Manning Comets Dec. 22.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A season of misery continues for the High Prairie Regals.



The club lost its 12th straight game to open the NPHL season Dec. 15 as they were embarrassed 16-1 at Dawson Creek Creek. Two nights earlier, the team put in a game performance on home ice losing 7-4 to the Falher Pirates.



DC showed no mercy, and were probably in a snarly mood after losing on home ice 7-4 two nights earlier to Fort St. John. The Regals also arrived with a skeleton crew of 12 so the result was sadly predictable.



DC led 5-0 after one period and 14-0 after two as they scored seven goals in less than seven minutes to open the period.



Goaltender Josh Round were gunning for a shutout but coach Bruce Cunningham, who suited up due to lack of players, scored with 3:22 left. DC already led 16-0, however.



Brett Norman led the Canucks with three goals and three assists. Levi George also added a hat trick and one assist. Kevin Hope, Dolan Bjornson and Ryan Friesen each added two goals, while Mike Lalonde, Tyler Reay, Connor Rose and Kyler Krantz added the others. Eight different Canucks also recorded at least two assists.



It was up to Ryan Penchuk to face the onslaught in goal. He faced 27 shots alone in the first period and 58 overall.



At least there were no shenanigans. Each team received only two minor penalties in the game.



At home against Falher, the Regals fought hard and were competitive. Taylor Cote and Jeff Chalifoux gave the Pirates a quick 2-0 lead, Dallas Brochu and Pat Rowan added other first period goals while Ira Gladue scored twice for the Regals.



The clubs traded four second period goals with Tevor Tokarz and Rowan scoring for the Pirates and Lawrence Anderson and Lloyd AhKimNachie for the Regals.



The excitement occurred after Anderson’s goal. Trevor Mazurek fought, with each player tossed. While Mazurek was escorted off the ice to the showers, he got involved with backup goaltender Ryan Penchuk behind the bench. He pulled Penchuk’s mask resulting in match penalty.



Darren Kramer’s power play goal in the third period ended the scoring.



The Pirates outshot the Regals 48-38 in the penalty-filled contest, which saw the Pirates assessed 38 minutes in penalties to the Regals’ 47. As a result, each team was 1-for-10 on the power play.



The Regals play at Falher Dec. 20 and are back home Dec. 22 to play the Manning Comets.