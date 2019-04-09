Candidates make their pitch to voters

Lesser Slave Lake candidates were in the spotlight in High Prairie at an all-candidates forum April 3. Standing, left-right, are United Conservative Party candidate Pat Rehn, incumbent New Democratic Party candidate Danielle Larivee, Alberta Independence Party candidate Suzette Powder and Alberta Party candidate Vincent Rain.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Steps to create jobs, enhance health care and build the economy and pipelines were top priorities at an all-candidates forum April 3 in High Prairie.



All four Lesser Slave Lake candidates in the provincial election took part in the forum.



Incumbent MLA Danielle Larivee of the New Democratic Party faces Suzette Powder of the Alberta Independence Party, Vincent Rain of the Alberta Party, and Suzette Powder of the Alberta Independence Party.



Candidates supported more funding to build tourism in the local region.



“If elected, I will push for getting more funding to invest in tourism,” Rehn says.



“We need a healthy private sector to support long-term tourism.”



Candidates responded to questions from the audience.



“We have a lot of work to do to build tourism infrastructure,” Larivee says.



“Tourism is something we want to work on to highlight this wonderful place.”



Candidates want more health care services, physicians and professionals, including more to address mental health.



“We need to work with healthcare professionals,” Rain says.



“We have to know what they want in our rural communities.”



Recruiting has been a challenge for the local area, Larivee says.



“In rural Alberta, it’s very hard to recruit physicians,” Larivee says.



“We work with the Rural Physician Action Plan and College of Physicians and other professionals to recruit to rural Alberta.”



Rehn says his party has a priority to recruit.



“We need to get them into rural communities and have stability in rural areas,” Rehn says.



UCP also wants to review the structure of upper management and funnel more funding to frontline workers.



“Our wait times are longer and our costs are higher,” Rehn says.



Powder says Alberta would have more funding for health care when the province separates from the rest of Canada.



During her opening remarks, she admits her party’s focus.



“My party is a separation party,” Powder says.



“Albertans deserve better government, government that listens to the people.”



She says the only way to have a sustainable provincial is to have an independent government.



Rain says his main focus is to help people understand Indigenous rights to help the province progress.



UCP and NDP candidates promoted their party platforms to create jobs.



“Our job-creation plan needs to happen to get the economy going,” Rehn says.



Larivee says the NDP’s diversification program creates jobs.



“We are working hard to develop our economy,” Larivee says.



Rehn adds a lower corporate tax would attract new business, jobs and add revenue.



“We need an active bustling private sector to employ more nurses and doctors,” Rehn says.



All candidates support the oil and energy industry, and agree more needs to be done to fight racism.



About 130 people attended the forum at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, hosted by the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce.



Election day in Alberta is April 16.



Advance polls are open April 9-13.