Canadiens’ visit thrills hockey fans

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie welcomed several former stars of the NHL Montreal Canadiens for a charity game March 3 at the Sports Palace.

Hockey fans packed the arena for the Byron Konelsky Memorial Hockey Game as part of the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Tour sponsored by Canadian Tire.

“We had about 900 people at the game,” says Brogan Severson, events co-ordinator for Marigold Enterprises, which hosted the game.

“The energy in the rink Friday night was contagious.”

Canadiens’ alumni included Richard Sevigny, Michel Goulet, Normand Dupont, Jessie Belanger, Rick Green, Alain Cote, Steve Penney, Stephane Richer, Jocelyn Lemieux, Patrice Brisebois, and coach and former player Yvon Lambert.

“Everyone we have talked to since the event has told us what a great time they had at the game and what a memorable night it was,” Severson says.

“Most peoples’ favourite part of the game was when some minor hockey players went up against the Montreal Canadiens alumni.”

Before the game, several people met the players in person and got autographs at a reception with a VIP ticket.

Canadiens’ alumni were delighted to visit High Prairie and support the community.

“It’s always for a good cause,” Lambert says.

“It takes a lot of hard work from the local organization.”

Players are also encouraged to see the extensive following of the storied franchise wherever they travel.

“All over the country, we realize how big the CH is,” Lambert says.

“We have fans all over, which is good to see.”

Although the score really doesn’t matter, the Canadiens edged the local team 11-9.

For the unofficial scoresheet, Vern Walker and Sandford Gauchier each scored twice and Doug Chalifoux, Starr Sasakamoose once for CX Energy.

Three other goals were scored by younger players.

During the final five minutes of the second period, the Canadiens played with a team of novice and atom players.

Emery Auger scored twice and Nechako Hamelin added one.

Marigold and organizers thank everyone who supported the event by purchasing a ticket and attending the game, and sponsors and volunteers.

No figures for fundraising were released.